Megan Thee Stallion's legal woes get even more complicated in latest move
Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion and her legal team are trying to get an interview with Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after his conviction for shooting her in the feet in 2020.
On Monday, a federal judge reportedly signed off on their request to get an official statement from the 32-year-old in relation to Meg's defamation and cyberstalking suit against Milagro Gramz.
Megan has accused the blogger – who shared messages supporting Tory – of being a "paid surrogate" who spread "vicious and hateful rumors" about the rapper on his behalf.
As a plaintiff in the case, the WAP artist would be allowed to sit in on the questioning, which would happen in a remote location outside of prison.
Ceasar McDowell – CEO of nonprofit law firm Unite the People, which is representing Tory – doesn't believe that his client will agree to testify, however.
Tory Lanez's legal team has doubts about his willingness to testify
"If you know Tory Lanez how I do, good luck trying to get him to 'testify' to anything, it's just not what he does... [he] definitely did not 'agree' to testify now," the CEO said said.
Tory didn't testify in his own defense during his December 2022 trial for shooting Megan.
Gramz is also being represented by Unite the People, and her attorney, Michael Pancier, said that she was not opposing the deposition request.
This comes a month after a judge granted Megan's request for a civil restraining order against Lanez.
"I feel like maybe he'll shoot me again," the HISS artist said at the hearing. "And maybe this time I won't make it."
