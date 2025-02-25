Megan Thee Stallion's legal woes get even more complicated in latest move

Los Angeles, California - Megan Thee Stallion and her legal team are trying to get an interview with Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after his conviction for shooting her in the feet in 2020.

Megan Thee Stallion (pictured) and her legal team are trying to get an interview with Tory Lanez, who is currently serving a 10-year prison sentence after his conviction for shooting her. © Noam Galai / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

On Monday, a federal judge reportedly signed off on their request to get an official statement from the 32-year-old in relation to Meg's defamation and cyberstalking suit against Milagro Gramz.

Megan has accused the blogger – who shared messages supporting Tory – of being a "paid surrogate" who spread "vicious and hateful rumors" about the rapper on his behalf.

As a plaintiff in the case, the WAP artist would be allowed to sit in on the questioning, which would happen in a remote location outside of prison.

Ceasar McDowell – CEO of nonprofit law firm Unite the People, which is representing Tory – doesn't believe that his client will agree to testify, however.