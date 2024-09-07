Best of both worlds? Miley Cyrus' sister Noah has transformed into her twin!

New York, New York - Pop icon Miley Cyrus ' sister Noah recently altered her appearance drastically, and the resemblance to her older sibling is absolutely uncanny! What do you think?

Miley Cyrus' (r.) sister Noah Cyrus (l.) looks strikingly similar to her older sibling in newly released photos and videos on Instagram! © Collage: Robyn BECK / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@hrrydaniels

It truly is the best of both worlds!

On Friday, a post on Instagram revealed Noah's stunning transformation that's left fans doing a double take.

Per PEOPLE, Noah was identified to be singing at So & So's Piano Bar in New York City.

With her blonde curly hair and Hollywood glam, her resemblance to her 31-year-old sister is uncanny!

"she’s definitely tish’s daughter omg," one fan commented on X.

Another added, "Bold looks run in the family like a Southern tradition!"

She could be seen wearing a brownish olive green-colored tube dress with her many tattoos on full display.

In addition to the photos, videos of the artist performing in July have surfaced, showing off her performance skills and further likeness to Miley.