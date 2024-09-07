Best of both worlds? Miley Cyrus' sister Noah has transformed into her twin!
New York, New York - Pop icon Miley Cyrus' sister Noah recently altered her appearance drastically, and the resemblance to her older sibling is absolutely uncanny! What do you think?
It truly is the best of both worlds!
On Friday, a post on Instagram revealed Noah's stunning transformation that's left fans doing a double take.
Per PEOPLE, Noah was identified to be singing at So & So's Piano Bar in New York City.
With her blonde curly hair and Hollywood glam, her resemblance to her 31-year-old sister is uncanny!
"she’s definitely tish’s daughter omg," one fan commented on X.
Another added, "Bold looks run in the family like a Southern tradition!"
She could be seen wearing a brownish olive green-colored tube dress with her many tattoos on full display.
In addition to the photos, videos of the artist performing in July have surfaced, showing off her performance skills and further likeness to Miley.
Fans compare Noah Cyrus to Miley Cyrus in new posts
It's not just the look that has fans feeling the similarities.
Some have pointed out the confidence and maturity that the 24-year-old artist radiates, much like her older sister.
Many feel she is stepping into her own era as a musician, taking inspiration from someone she knows best.
However, some think Noah has carved out her own path in the music industry and think she should stop being compared to her sister.
"I just know Noah is mad about another thing she does being compared to Miley again lmao," one wrote on X.
Could this be the start of a new era for Noah?
Regardless, these two can definitely pull off those trending oversized retro hairstyles!
Cover photo: Collage: Robyn BECK / AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@hrrydaniels