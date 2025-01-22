Did Miley Cyrus' family just throw shade at her ex Liam Hemsworth?

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has been divorced from her ex, Australian actor Liam Hemsworth , for a hot minute. But does her family still hold a grudge?

It seems like Brandi (r.), Miley (second from r.), and Tish Cyrus may all still hold a grudge against the Hannah Montana star's ex husband, Liam Hemsworth (l.). © Collage: Neilson Barnard / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Theo Wargo / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

Miley's sister Brandi and mom Tish threw some shade on the barbie during the January 16 episode of their podcast, Sorry We're Cyrus.

In it, Brandi gabbed on about her new boyfriend Matt, who – like Liam – comes from Australia.

"Men are trash. The majority of them are absolute garbage," said Brandi.

"But there's a couple of good ones out there, I guess. I think I found one, so I love that for me."

Her mom said she's "so happy" for her daughter's new relationship joy and has her "hopes up" for the new guy.



"You know what, he's Australian. I'm not gonna rag on American men, but Australian men are just different," Tish dished.

To this, Brandi said, "Well, not all of them." Her mother agreed and the women looked at each other significantly, laughed, and then said they needed to move on to another subject.

Miley and Liam were on-and-off for 10 years, first meeting in 2009 while they filmed The Last Song.