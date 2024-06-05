Is Miley Cyrus still seeking "closure" with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth?

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus is reportedly still trying to speak to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth to get some sort of closure on their tumultuous relationship.

Miley Cyrus (r.) allegedly wants closure with her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@liamhemsworth & @mileycyrus

Nobody's perfect – and Miley knows this all too well!

According to Life & Style, an insider dished that the 31-year-old pop superstar is begging to meet up in person with Liam to discuss the ending of their relationship.

To the dismay of Miley, he's "not willing" to give that to her, even though she thinks it would help them both move on.

"Miley's still very scarred and tormented by how things ended with Liam," the insider revealed.

"She still misses him," they added.

The couple got engaged in 2016 and married in 2018. Putting an end to their decade-long on-and-off again relationship, they finalized their divorce in 2020.

Liam is allegedly "over it" and has "moved on." He also thinks they should leave what they had "in the past," which Miley disagrees with.