Is Miley Cyrus still seeking "closure" with ex-husband Liam Hemsworth?
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus is reportedly still trying to speak to ex-husband Liam Hemsworth to get some sort of closure on their tumultuous relationship.
Nobody's perfect – and Miley knows this all too well!
According to Life & Style, an insider dished that the 31-year-old pop superstar is begging to meet up in person with Liam to discuss the ending of their relationship.
To the dismay of Miley, he's "not willing" to give that to her, even though she thinks it would help them both move on.
"Miley's still very scarred and tormented by how things ended with Liam," the insider revealed.
"She still misses him," they added.
The couple got engaged in 2016 and married in 2018. Putting an end to their decade-long on-and-off again relationship, they finalized their divorce in 2020.
Liam is allegedly "over it" and has "moved on." He also thinks they should leave what they had "in the past," which Miley disagrees with.
Insider reveals Miley is "used to getting what she wants"
Smiley Miley is going "nuts" over the fact that the Hunger Games star won't see her, the source said.
Even worse, Liam is allegedly still in close contact with Miley's dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and her younger sister, Noah Cyrus.
"She feels doubly hurt by the diss," the source explained.
Noah recently liked a shirtless photo of Liam at the gym, despite a family feud encompassing the sisters and mom, Tish Cyrus, who is now married to one of the July singer's ex-boyfriends, Dominic Purcell.
Other rumors swirled about how fans think Liam cheated on Miley from lyrics in her song Muddy Feet, which led to their divorce.
Maybe Liam will change his mind about speaking with the Flowers singer, but in the meantime, the Cyrus family drama just continues to stir the pot.
