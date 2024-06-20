Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray alleges estranged wife tried to "isolate" him from family

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus ' dad, Billy Ray, has revealed his ex-wife, Firerose, allegedly tried to isolate him from "at least" one of his daughters.

Miley Cyrus' (r.) dad Billy Ray (c.) announced the reason he wanted a divorce from Firerose. © Collage: Jason Kempin & NEILSON BARNARD / Getty Images via AFP

In new court documents, the 62-year-old singer discovered that his then-wife Firerose blocked one of his daughters on his phone and allegedly didn't tell him, per PEOPLE.

The two got engaged in August 2022 and were married in October 2023.

But after less than a year of marriage, it was said Billy Ray separated from her earlier this month, citing "inappropriate marital conduct."

Billy Ray believed his 36-year-old wife was "conducting a campaign" to isolate him from his family since their initial filing in May.

His relationship with his family – especially his daughter Miley – has been pretty rocky since his divorce from her mom, Tish.