Miley Cyrus' dad Billy Ray alleges estranged wife tried to "isolate" him from family
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus' dad, Billy Ray, has revealed his ex-wife, Firerose, allegedly tried to isolate him from "at least" one of his daughters.
In new court documents, the 62-year-old singer discovered that his then-wife Firerose blocked one of his daughters on his phone and allegedly didn't tell him, per PEOPLE.
The two got engaged in August 2022 and were married in October 2023.
But after less than a year of marriage, it was said Billy Ray separated from her earlier this month, citing "inappropriate marital conduct."
Billy Ray believed his 36-year-old wife was "conducting a campaign" to isolate him from his family since their initial filing in May.
His relationship with his family – especially his daughter Miley – has been pretty rocky since his divorce from her mom, Tish.
Billy Ray Cyrus accuses ex-wife of lying in bombshell divorce case
The court filing also shows that Billy Ray claims Firerose lied about multiple things.
She is accused of lying about being married twice before and even fibbed about her last name, supposedly using "Cyrus" to further her career.
On top of that, Firerose allegedly made 37 "unauthorized" charges on his business card totaling almost $100,000.
In the countersuit, she alleged Billy Ray subjected her to "extreme verbal, emotional and psychological abuse."
Cover photo: Collage: Jason Kempin & NEILSON BARNARD / Getty Images via AFP