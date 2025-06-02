What does Miley Cyrus think of dad Billy Ray's romance with Elizabeth Hurley?

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has broken her silence on her dad Billy Ray's unexpected new romance with actor Elizabeth Hurley.

Miley Cyrus revealed her relationships with her parents have evolved as she's gotten older. © EMMA MCINTYRE / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

In a new episode of the New York Times podcast The Interview, the 32-year-old singer confessed that she was trying to deal with the situation like an adult.

Miley admitted that her childhood self would have reacted quite differently, but these days, she's working on taking a more mature approach to her relationships with her parents.

"As I've gotten older, I'm respecting my parents as individuals instead of as parents – because my mom really loved my dad for her whole life, and I think being married to someone in the music industry and not being a part of it is obviously really hard," she explained.

"But now that my mom is so in love with my stepdad, who I completely adore, and now that my dad, I see him finding happiness, too – I can love them both as individuals instead of as a parental pairing," Miley added.

The Flowers artist's relationship with her dad was strained following his divorce from her mom, Tish, after more than two decades together.

Miley had made it clear she had her mom's back, but a few weeks ago, Billy Ray revealed that he had reconnected with the Hannah Montana star while celebrating her brother Braison's birthday.