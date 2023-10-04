Miley Cyrus gets her Autumn fix with a gal pal

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus embraced the autumn hair vibes as she showed off her new darker side.

Miley Cyrus was recently seen walking outside of a grocery store with a hot drink in her hand and accompanied by one of her friends. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mileycyrus

Miley is out and about in Cool Girl Fall style.

The 30-year-old pop icon layered up with a long black coat over a white t-shirt and light blue denim jeans at Erewhon, a popular health food store in Los Angeles, per the Daily Mail.

Miley carried a bag of chips along with a warm drink. Knowing Miley, it's probably one of her favorite beverages - coffee!

Smiley Miley's long brunette locks were on full display as she sported her hair down with black sunglasses on, dainty silver jewelry, and a black bag and chatted with a friend.

"It’s crazy to think she’s had Hannah’s [Montana's] hair color longer than her natural hair color since we were introduced to brunette Miley in 2006. She looks great!" one fan wrote on X.

Another commented, "It suddenly feels like 2011," referencing Miley's long brunette locks she rocked in the past.