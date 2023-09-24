Miley Cyrus is back and darker than ever!

By Jenna Cavaliere

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has gone back to her roots! The pop star took to social media to display her brand-new brunette look that fans can't help but compare to her old days with Disney.

Miley Cyrus dropped a bombshell photo carousel on Sunday debuting her newest brunette hairstyle!
Miley Cyrus dropped a bombshell photo carousel on Sunday debuting her newest brunette hairstyle!

On Sunday, Miley Cyrus dropped stunning pics of her new hair.

In the pics, she is seen posing outside in the dark wearing what appears to be a black trench coat, long brunette hair, and a red Gucci bag.

In the caption, the pop star congratulated Sabato De Sarno on his debut show as creative director at Gucci.

"Sabato, congratulations on your beautiful debut show as creative director [Gucci]," she wrote. "Your stunning heart was shown in every stitch. I love you [and] am so proud. Now give me everything."

The 33-year-old's new hairstyle is a stark contrast to her previous blonde platinum locks.

However, it's definitely not the first time she's been brunette, and fans can't contain their excitement!

Miley Cyrus debuts hot new hairstyle on social media

Miley Cyrus is back to her brunette roots with a brand-new hairstyle fans are gushing over, much like her younger years while working with Disney!
Miley Cyrus is back to her brunette roots with a brand-new hairstyle fans are gushing over, much like her younger years while working with Disney!

Miley rocked the color for many years during her early Disney days, and fans are loving the Hannah Montana-alum's new look.

"Miley in her brunette era OMG," one delighted fan wrote under her post on Twitter.

Another fan on Instagram hilariously commented, "WE NEEDED A WARNING BEFORE YOU DROPPED THIS HAIR!!!!!!!!!"

The Used To Be Young singer's new hairstyle comes just days after posting some self-love photos on Instagram fit for a Hollywood glamour icon.

It's clear that Smiley Miley is embracing her natural beauty these days, and fans are loving it!

Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mileycyrus

