Miley Cyrus is back and darker than ever!

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has gone back to her roots! The pop star took to social media to display her brand-new brunette look that fans can't help but compare to her old days with Disney.

Miley Cyrus dropped a bombshell photo carousel on Sunday debuting her newest brunette hairstyle! © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/@mileycyrus

On Sunday, Miley Cyrus dropped stunning pics of her new hair.

In the pics, she is seen posing outside in the dark wearing what appears to be a black trench coat, long brunette hair, and a red Gucci bag.



In the caption, the pop star congratulated Sabato De Sarno on his debut show as creative director at Gucci.

"Sabato, congratulations on your beautiful debut show as creative director [Gucci]," she wrote. "Your stunning heart was shown in every stitch. I love you [and] am so proud. Now give me everything."

The 33-year-old's new hairstyle is a stark contrast to her previous blonde platinum locks.

However, it's definitely not the first time she's been brunette, and fans can't contain their excitement!