Miley Cyrus scores win against alleged "dangerous and obsessed" stalker

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Miley Cyrus has successfully obtained a restraining order against a man who has been subjecting her to harassment since 2018.

Miley Cyrus has been granted a restraining order against a man for stalking and creepy behavior. © Collage: VALERIE MACON / AFP

According to new legal docs, the Used To Be Young singer has filed a temporary restraining order against Alexander Kardalian (52), per TMZ.

Miley claims that Kardalian has flooded her mailbox with unnerving letters, often making demands for money and sharing his unwelcomed desires.

Things took a darker turn in the summer of 2022, when the alleged stalker physically appeared twice at her Los Angeles home.

Kardalian was arrested in December 2022 and incarcerated at San Quentin State Prison until this August. Miley reported that he alarmingly reappeared at her doorstep just days after his release.

After the star said he has a "dangerous fixation and/or obsession" with her and cited concerns for her safety, her mother Tish's safety, and her boyfriend Maxx Morando's, the judge granted Miley the temporary order.