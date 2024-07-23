Miley Cyrus gets some "harmonies" from Kendall Jenner at viral performance

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus briefly paused her recent performance of Flowers at a Gucci event after hearing Kendall Jenner sing along!

Both stars were in attendance at an exclusive event celebrating the release of Gucci Flora on Thursday, and Miley, who is the face of the new fragrance, treated the star-studded guest list to an intimate performance.

Just as she did while singing Flowers at the 2024 Grammys, the 31-year-old added a few ad-libs to the chart-topping track.

In a clip shared to TikTok by Gucci, Miley stopped to ask, "Is that Kendall Jenner doing harmonies?"

The Hannah Montana alum pulled up her dark shades to get a better look at the crowd before laughing as she continued on with the song.

Miley also got the crowd buzzing with the lyric change, "Started to cry but remembered... I'm the face of Gucci!"

After shattering Spotify records, Flowers went on to earn Miley two Grammys, taking home both Best Pop Solo Performance and Record of the Year during February's ceremony.