Miley Cyrus frolics through floral Hollywood wonderland in new Gucci Flora ad
Los Angeles, California - Pop star Miley Cyrus recently took to her Instagram page to unveil a brand new ad campaign for Gucci Flora featuring her hit song Flowers.
In a video posted to her Instagram page on Friday, the 31-year-old artist is seen in a relaxed Gucci look featuring a grey quarter-sleeve shirt paired with eye-catching red leather shorts.
The ad was created to promote the new scent, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau De Parfum.
Her signature brown Hannah Montana-esque locks flow freely as she sprints through a forest filled with colorful flowers.
"A dreamy escape," the video's caption reads.
The soundtrack to this adventure was none other than Miley's own hit song Flowers.
Miley's partnership with Gucci Flora isn't new, however, as she's been the face of the fragrance line since 2021, per Vogue.
"I love that Gucci believes that a sequin dress can be as protective as armor, that you can be soft and strong all in the same breath," she said.
Will Miley Cyrus drop a new banger soon?
Fans watching the Instagram clip are already buzzing with excitement.
"gonna tell my kids this was the person who built the hollywood sign," one fan wrote.
Another said, "she’s blooming af."
With the release of the new ad and other new photos of the star posted on social media, speculation is already swirling about what the Wrecking Ball singer might have coming up next.
Could a new era of music be in the cards for Smiley Miley? Here's hoping!
Cover photo: Collage: Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@mileycyrus