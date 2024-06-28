Miley Cyrus frolics through floral Hollywood wonderland in new Gucci Flora ad

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Miley Cyrus recently took to her Instagram page to unveil a brand new ad campaign for Gucci Flora featuring her hit song Flowers.

Miley Cyrus stunned in a new ad campaign for Gucci Flora! © Collage: Emma McIntyre / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Screenshot/Instagram/@mileycyrus

In a video posted to her Instagram page on Friday, the 31-year-old artist is seen in a relaxed Gucci look featuring a grey quarter-sleeve shirt paired with eye-catching red leather shorts.

The ad was created to promote the new scent, Gucci Flora Gorgeous Orchid Eau De Parfum.

Her signature brown Hannah Montana-esque locks flow freely as she sprints through a forest filled with colorful flowers.

"A dreamy escape," the video's caption reads.

The soundtrack to this adventure was none other than Miley's own hit song Flowers.

Miley's partnership with Gucci Flora isn't new, however, as she's been the face of the fragrance line since 2021, per Vogue.

"I love that Gucci believes that a sequin dress can be as protective as armor, that you can be soft and strong all in the same breath," she said.