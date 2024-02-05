Selena Gomez gives Miley Cyrus her flowers after 2024 Grammy performance

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez may have skipped out on the 2024 Grammy Awards, but she still made sure to give a special shout-out to her fellow Disney darling, Miley Cyrus , after her big night!

Selena Gomez (r) honored her fellow Disney Channel alum, Miley Cyrus, after her big wins at the 2024 Grammys. © Collage: Valerie Macon & LISA O'CONNOR / AFP

The 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder took to Instagram on Monday to reshare footage from Miley's performance of Flowers during Sunday's ceremony on her story.

"Just [star-eyed emoji]," Selena wrote underneath the clip.

The Grammys were a milestone night for the 31-year-old Hannah Montana alum, as she took home her first – and then her second – gold gramophone.

The live rendition of Flowers came after she beat the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift for Best Pop Solo Performance, and she celebrated her first-ever win during her performance as she swapped the lyrics to, "I started to cry, then remembered, I just won my first Grammy!"

She then went on to win one of the "big four" awards of the night, taking home Record of the Year for the self-love anthem.

The latest exchange is just one of many Selena and Miley have shared in recent months. In August 2023, the stars debuted brand-new singles on the same day, and they took a walk down memory lane to commemorate the occasion.