Selena Gomez gives Miley Cyrus her flowers after 2024 Grammy performance
Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez may have skipped out on the 2024 Grammy Awards, but she still made sure to give a special shout-out to her fellow Disney darling, Miley Cyrus, after her big night!
The 31-year-old Rare Beauty founder took to Instagram on Monday to reshare footage from Miley's performance of Flowers during Sunday's ceremony on her story.
"Just [star-eyed emoji]," Selena wrote underneath the clip.
The Grammys were a milestone night for the 31-year-old Hannah Montana alum, as she took home her first – and then her second – gold gramophone.
The live rendition of Flowers came after she beat the likes of Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift for Best Pop Solo Performance, and she celebrated her first-ever win during her performance as she swapped the lyrics to, "I started to cry, then remembered, I just won my first Grammy!"
She then went on to win one of the "big four" awards of the night, taking home Record of the Year for the self-love anthem.
The latest exchange is just one of many Selena and Miley have shared in recent months. In August 2023, the stars debuted brand-new singles on the same day, and they took a walk down memory lane to commemorate the occasion.
Selena Gomez and Miley Cyrus continue long-lasting friendship
The singers each shared a clip from Selena's guest appearance on Hannah Montana, where her character tells Miley's, "I'd like to give you singing lessons. Just heard your new single, ouch."
The Single Soon artist later opened up about the dual release day, revealing that they had known in advance and were content not to make any changes.
"We're both so supportive of each other; I love her so much. It wasn't like, 'Oh, we must change it,' we should embrace it and make it a moment," Selena said last September.
While Miley has left her days as Hannah behind, Selena will be stepping back into her iconic role as Alex Russo in an upcoming sequel series to Wizards of Waverly Place.
Cover photo: Collage: Valerie Macon & LISA O'CONNOR / AFP