Miley Cyrus talks regrets and "wild" youth in emotional new single

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has no regrets about her "messed up" younger years, as made clear by her emotional new single, Used To Be Young .

Miley Cyrus released her latest single, Used To Be Young, on Friday. © Collage: IMAGO / ZUMA Press & John Sciulli / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

The 30-year-old unveiled her latest song and accompanying music video on Friday, marking her first follow-up to Endless Summer Vacation.

Used To Be Young sees Miley reflect on her journey into adulthood and the unrelenting criticisms she faced as a young woman in the spotlight.

The music video follows a close-up shot of the Flowers singer in alternating light and shadow, and she tearfully belts out the track.

"I know I used to be crazy / I know I used to be fun / You say I used to be wild / I say I used to be young," she sings.

Paying a knowing nod to her Disney Channel years, Miley donned a t-shirt featuring Mickey Mouse under a red sequin body suit for the video.

Ahead of the single's release, Miley revealed that Used To Be Young was two years in the making as she set her sights on "painting a sonic picture" of her life so far.