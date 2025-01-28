Miley Cyrus makes candid confession about life "mistakes" and regrets

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has been through a lot during her almost two decades in the spotlight. Does she have any regrets?

Miley Cyrus has been through a lot during her almost two decades in the spotlight. Does she have any regrets? © IMAGO / Bestimage

In a recent chat between the Grammy Award winner and The Last Showgirl star Pamela Anderson, the 32-year-old singer reflected on the "detours" she's taken in life.

"In my life, when I look back, all the mistakes – anything that I was unsure of or I didn't understand – I am so proud of every moment and every stage of my life," she told Pamela on Monday in a convo posted to Instagram.

"I would not go back and change anything," the Disney Channel alum added – although she cheekily noted that she would have switched "a couple things I was wearing."

The Flowers artist continued, saying that her decisions "always [end] up coming back around to make the next stage of who we are – something that's more potent, something that's more real."