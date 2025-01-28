Miley Cyrus makes candid confession about life "mistakes" and regrets

In a recent chat between Miley Cyrus and Pamela Anderson, the 32-year-old singer reflected on the "detours" she's taken in life.

By Steffi Feldman

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has been through a lot during her almost two decades in the spotlight. Does she have any regrets?

Miley Cyrus has been through a lot during her almost two decades in the spotlight. Does she have any regrets?
Miley Cyrus has been through a lot during her almost two decades in the spotlight. Does she have any regrets?  © IMAGO / Bestimage

In a recent chat between the Grammy Award winner and The Last Showgirl star Pamela Anderson, the 32-year-old singer reflected on the "detours" she's taken in life.

"In my life, when I look back, all the mistakes – anything that I was unsure of or I didn't understand – I am so proud of every moment and every stage of my life," she told Pamela on Monday in a convo posted to Instagram.

"I would not go back and change anything," the Disney Channel alum added – although she cheekily noted that she would have switched "a couple things I was wearing."

Jennifer Lopez shares teasing first look at Kiss of the Spider Woman!
Jennifer Lopez Jennifer Lopez shares teasing first look at Kiss of the Spider Woman!

The Flowers artist continued, saying that her decisions "always [end] up coming back around to make the next stage of who we are – something that's more potent, something that's more real."

What does Pamela Anderson have to say about life regrets?

Pamela Anderson agreed with Miley's philosophy on letting go of regrets, noting that she had a very similar relationship with her past.
Pamela Anderson agreed with Miley's philosophy on letting go of regrets, noting that she had a very similar relationship with her past.  © IMAGO / NurPhoto

Pamela agreed with Miley's philosophy on letting go of regrets, noting that she had a very similar relationship with her past.

"Sometimes you need to go do a little research, then come back to your path," the Baywatch actor said. "And you bring it all with you... That is exactly what I need to do. I need to bring it with me."

The 57-year-old icon added, "I'm not ashamed of my life. I'm not. I don't need to let anything go."

Selena Gomez fires back after GOP politician calls for her to be deported
Selena Gomez Selena Gomez fires back after GOP politician calls for her to be deported

Miley also took a moment to praise Pamela Anderson for setting a blueprint for stardom.

"Ever since I was little, it was only Pam," she said fondly. "When people would ask me what I want to be when I grow up, I would say you. The whole thing: the tattoos, the hair, the tatas. All of it."

Cover photo: IMAGO / Bestimage

More on Miley Cyrus: