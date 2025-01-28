Miley Cyrus makes candid confession about life "mistakes" and regrets
Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus has been through a lot during her almost two decades in the spotlight. Does she have any regrets?
In a recent chat between the Grammy Award winner and The Last Showgirl star Pamela Anderson, the 32-year-old singer reflected on the "detours" she's taken in life.
"In my life, when I look back, all the mistakes – anything that I was unsure of or I didn't understand – I am so proud of every moment and every stage of my life," she told Pamela on Monday in a convo posted to Instagram.
"I would not go back and change anything," the Disney Channel alum added – although she cheekily noted that she would have switched "a couple things I was wearing."
The Flowers artist continued, saying that her decisions "always [end] up coming back around to make the next stage of who we are – something that's more potent, something that's more real."
What does Pamela Anderson have to say about life regrets?
Pamela agreed with Miley's philosophy on letting go of regrets, noting that she had a very similar relationship with her past.
"Sometimes you need to go do a little research, then come back to your path," the Baywatch actor said. "And you bring it all with you... That is exactly what I need to do. I need to bring it with me."
The 57-year-old icon added, "I'm not ashamed of my life. I'm not. I don't need to let anything go."
Miley also took a moment to praise Pamela Anderson for setting a blueprint for stardom.
"Ever since I was little, it was only Pam," she said fondly. "When people would ask me what I want to be when I grow up, I would say you. The whole thing: the tattoos, the hair, the tatas. All of it."
Cover photo: IMAGO / Bestimage