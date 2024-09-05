Miley Cyrus paid "bizarre" compliment by Keith Urban: "Sounds like an ashtray"

Sydney, Australia - In a shocking new podcast, Miley Cyrus ' voice was compared to an ashtray by country music legend Keith Urban – but not in a bad way!

During a podcast, country music singer Keith Urban (l.) shared his thoughts on Miley Cyrus' voice, comparing it to an ashtray. © Collage: Terry Wyatt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Robyn BECK / AFP

Keith definitely has a way with words!

On Wednesday, the 56-year-old singer joined the Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie podcast, where he shared his thoughts on the Endless Summer Vacation artist.

When asked about her voice, Keith said, "I love that voice, man, that voice. She sounds like an ashtray."

He clarified that he meant this as a compliment, but fans were taken aback a bit by the harsh word, with one writing, "on a scale from 1-10 who here thinks my sis Miley sounds like a damn ashtray omg wtf ??"

Another said, "her voice is super unique and raspy, totally stands out."



The Somebody Like You singer also shared his opinions on other female artists recently, including pop icon Taylor Swift and Wicked star Ariana Grande.