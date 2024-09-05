Miley Cyrus paid "bizarre" compliment by Keith Urban: "Sounds like an ashtray"
Sydney, Australia - In a shocking new podcast, Miley Cyrus' voice was compared to an ashtray by country music legend Keith Urban – but not in a bad way!
Keith definitely has a way with words!
On Wednesday, the 56-year-old singer joined the Fitzy and Wippa with Kate Ritchie podcast, where he shared his thoughts on the Endless Summer Vacation artist.
When asked about her voice, Keith said, "I love that voice, man, that voice. She sounds like an ashtray."
He clarified that he meant this as a compliment, but fans were taken aback a bit by the harsh word, with one writing, "on a scale from 1-10 who here thinks my sis Miley sounds like a damn ashtray omg wtf ??"
Another said, "her voice is super unique and raspy, totally stands out."
The Somebody Like You singer also shared his opinions on other female artists recently, including pop icon Taylor Swift and Wicked star Ariana Grande.
Keith Urban praises Taylor Swift and Ariana Grande
In April, he praised Grammy Award winner Taylor Swift for her incredible songwriting abilities and prowess, citing her latest album, The Tortured Poets Department, as a prime example.
He also gushed over Ariana Grande and her new album, eternal sunshine, saying the hit we can't be friends (wait for your love) is basically like "audible heroin."
What do you think of Keith's musical opinions?
Cover photo: Collage: Terry Wyatt / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP & Robyn BECK / AFP