Ariana Grande basks in eternal sunshine one month after album release: "i love you"

New York, New York - Ariana Grande is radiating good vibes and thanking fans for their love and support a month after the release of her hit album, eternal sunshine .

Ariana Grande is basking in her eternal sunshine after the release of her new album! © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande

We're loving this new Ari era – and so is she!

On Sunday, the 30-year-old artist posted a series of ethereal photos in a stunning pink dress with the caption, "one month of eternal sunshine."

Talk about Glindacore vibes!

"i love you all so much i cannot wait for everything that is yet to come within this eternal sunshine cycle (that has only just begun & may it never end)."



One commenter wrote, "One month later…and still on repeat. This pic is gorgeous btw."



"best album to ever exist," gushed another fan.

The yes, and? singer also dropped in a behind-the-scenes TikTok clip of herself in the studio while recording background vocals for the album's titular song, eternal sunshine.

What could Ariana have up her puffy sleeves next for fans?