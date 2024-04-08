Ariana Grande basks in eternal sunshine one month after album release: "i love you"
New York, New York - Ariana Grande is radiating good vibes and thanking fans for their love and support a month after the release of her hit album, eternal sunshine.
We're loving this new Ari era – and so is she!
On Sunday, the 30-year-old artist posted a series of ethereal photos in a stunning pink dress with the caption, "one month of eternal sunshine."
Talk about Glindacore vibes!
"i love you all so much i cannot wait for everything that is yet to come within this eternal sunshine cycle (that has only just begun & may it never end)."
One commenter wrote, "One month later…and still on repeat. This pic is gorgeous btw."
"best album to ever exist," gushed another fan.
The yes, and? singer also dropped in a behind-the-scenes TikTok clip of herself in the studio while recording background vocals for the album's titular song, eternal sunshine.
What could Ariana have up her puffy sleeves next for fans?
What's next for Ariana Grande?
As Ari continues to dive into her new album's success and her alleged budding romance with Ethan Slater, it's no doubt fans are wondering what's next for the pop icon.
One of the biggest events in fashion is the Met Gala, which is being held on May 6 – and many fans think that Ariana finally returning to the event!
The last time the we can’t be friends (wait for your love) artist attended the Met Gala was in 2018 when she stunned in a Vera Wang ball gown with a print of Michelangelo's Sistine Chapel ceiling.
Ariana reportedly followed the official Instagram account of the Met, getting her fans all riled up in the process. Could it be another clever easter egg from the Wicked star? The Arianators seem to think so!
One fan wrote, "Ohh she's coming to serve this year."
"do we think she can top her last look?????" another commented.
This year's Met Gala theme is The Garden of Time and will mark the opening of the Sleeping Beauties: Reawakening Fashion exhibition at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.
Her attendance is not confirmed, so we'll just have to wait until the Met Gala on May 6 to find out for sure!
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@arianagrande