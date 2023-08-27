Miley Cyrus responds to Adele's emotional reaction to new song

Miley Cyrus is feeling the love from Adele! The singer took to Twitter on Saturday to respond to Adele's praise for her newest song, Used To Be Young.

Las Vegas, Nevada - Miley Cyrus is feeling the love from Adele! The singer took to Twitter on Saturday to respond to Adele's praise for her new song.

Miley Cyrus (r.) responded to a comment made by Adele at her residency show in Las Vegas over the weekend, and fans are over the moon!
Miley Cyrus (r.) responded to a comment made by Adele at her residency show in Las Vegas over the weekend, and fans are over the moon!

Adele had a busy night at her residency show in Las Vegas on Friday, where she took a moment to pay tribute to Miley and her newest banger, Used To Be Young.

"I am obsessed with Miley Cyrus' new song," Adele started out by saying in a viral video shared on Twitter.

The emotional lyrics of the Wrecking Ball singer's song are about her coming-of-age and the immense amount of evolving she has gone through so far in her life.

"I've always been a big Miley Cyrus fan, and I've got such a soft spot for nostalgia and that song, phew. Might make me tear up now."

The crowd went feral, and - thanks to the help of millions of fans sharing the video - Miley herself saw it and took to Twitter to express her gratitude.

"[Adele], I thought of you often while writing this song - always hoped that you would love it."

She continued, "This means the world to me. I love you. Mission accomplished."

