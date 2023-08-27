Miley Cyrus responds to Adele's emotional reaction to new song
Las Vegas, Nevada - Miley Cyrus is feeling the love from Adele! The singer took to Twitter on Saturday to respond to Adele's praise for her new song.
Adele had a busy night at her residency show in Las Vegas on Friday, where she took a moment to pay tribute to Miley and her newest banger, Used To Be Young.
"I am obsessed with Miley Cyrus' new song," Adele started out by saying in a viral video shared on Twitter.
The emotional lyrics of the Wrecking Ball singer's song are about her coming-of-age and the immense amount of evolving she has gone through so far in her life.
"I've always been a big Miley Cyrus fan, and I've got such a soft spot for nostalgia and that song, phew. Might make me tear up now."
The crowd went feral, and - thanks to the help of millions of fans sharing the video - Miley herself saw it and took to Twitter to express her gratitude.
"[Adele], I thought of you often while writing this song - always hoped that you would love it."
She continued, "This means the world to me. I love you. Mission accomplished."
Cover photo: Collage: Amy Sussman, KEVORK DJANSEZIAN / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP