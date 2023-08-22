Miley Cyrus drops revealing lyrics from new single Used To Be Young
Los Angeles, California - SHE IS COMING! Miley Cyrus shared some of the lyrics to her upcoming song Used To Be Young on social media, which is set to be released this Friday.
Miley is on the climb to success with even more incredible news for fans!
The post, which was shared on Twitter on Tuesday, includes two pages of lyrics.
"The truth is bulletproof. There's no foolin' you. I don't dress the same. Me and who you say I was yesterday," the excerpt begins with.
Miley also included a heartfelt message in the post, saying the lyrics were written almost two years ago at the beginning of her "Endless Summer Vacation."
"The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever," she wrote. "Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment... unfinished yet complete."
She writes that she has spent the last 18 months "painting a sonic picture of my perspective" to share with her fans.
But what are her fans saying now?
Miley Cyrus explains her latest song lyrics and drops early merch
The lyrics of the song are about the 30-year-old singer's coming-of-age and the changes she has gone through over the years, which resonated with fans deeply.
"cant wait to cry myself to sleep listening to this," one fan wrote under the Twitter post.
Others were confused about whether or not Miley needed to continue explaining her past, writing, "Strange, it seems like you are apologizing for being yourself. Why so? Do you really think that you have to do it? Just wondering."
Nevertheless, the excitement continues to grow and grow.
Miley also dropped Used To Be Young merch on Tuesday, which includes t-shirts of the star in her signature poses with lyrics of the song featured on the back.
Both shirts are available for pre-order on the Wrecking Ball artist's official merch website.
Used To Be Young will be released on Friday, August 25.
Cover photo: Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Canva (TAG24 Edit)