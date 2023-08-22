Miley Cyrus drops revealing lyrics from new single Used To Be Young

Los Angeles, California - SHE IS COMING! Miley Cyrus shared some of the lyrics to her upcoming song Used To Be Young on social media, which is set to be released this Friday.

Miley Cyrus dropped the lyrics to her upcoming single, Used To Be Young, on Tuesday. © Collage: KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / Canva (TAG24 Edit)

Miley is on the climb to success with even more incredible news for fans!

The post, which was shared on Twitter on Tuesday, includes two pages of lyrics.

"The truth is bulletproof. There's no foolin' you. I don't dress the same. Me and who you say I was yesterday," the excerpt begins with.

Miley also included a heartfelt message in the post, saying the lyrics were written almost two years ago at the beginning of her "Endless Summer Vacation."

"The time has arrived to release a song that I could perfect forever," she wrote. "Although my work is done, this song will continue to write itself everyday. The fact it remains unfinished is a part of its beauty. That is my life at this moment... unfinished yet complete."

She writes that she has spent the last 18 months "painting a sonic picture of my perspective" to share with her fans.

But what are her fans saying now?