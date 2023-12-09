Will Miley Cyrus dethrone Taylor Swift with a No. 1 Billboard spot?

Los Angeles, California - Miley Cyrus ' Used To Be Young has soared past Taylor Swift 's Cruel Summer in the latest music milestone for the former Disney Channel star.

Miley Cyrus' (r) Used To Be Young is about to surpass Taylor Swift's Cruel Summer on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart. © Collage: Arturo Holmes / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP / ANGELA WEISS / AFP

Miley is on the climb to success!

Her latest single, Used To Be Young, is now projected to reach the top spot next week on Billboard's Adult Pop Airplay chart, dethroning Taylor Swift's long-reigning Cruel Summer.

This would mark the 31-year-old's second No. 1 on this particular chart, following the 17-week dominance of Flowers earlier this year, which was a record-breaking stay for a female artist.

Taylor's Cruel Summer, which scored a surge in popularity thanks to its spot on The Eras Tour setlist, has held the top spot for 14 weeks so far, but it looks like Miley is ready to take the crown.

Used To Be Young was released in August as a standalone single, but it has since been added to the tracklist of her most recent album, Endless Summer Vacation.