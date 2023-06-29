Selena Gomez ends Miley Cyrus' historic reign on Billboard charts

Los Angeles, California - Selena Gomez has taken the Billboard crown from fellow pop star Miley Cyrus with her sleeper hit, Calm Down, putting an end to the latter's historic streak on the charts.

Selena Gomez (r) has ended Miley Cyrus' impressive 18-week streak on Billboard's Radio Songs chart. © Collage: John Sciulli & KEVIN WINTER / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

It's the battle of the Disney darlings!

The 30-year-old teamed up with Nigerian singer Rema for a remix of his song, Calm Down, in August 2022.

On Monday, the slow-rising hit reached new heights as it claimed the top spot on Billboard's Radio Songs chart. Calm Down is the first-ever number one for both Selena and Rema on that chart.

The Only Murders in the Building star has previously held the top spot on the Billboard Hot 100 with Lose You to Love Me in 2019. Calm Down is currently placed at a peak position of number three on the Hot 100.

The success of Calm Down has ended the impressive reign of Miley Cyrus and her recent single, Flowers, on the Radio Songs chart. The 30-year-old singer held the top spot for 18 weeks, per Forbes.