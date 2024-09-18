Will Miley Cyrus have to reveal Flowers inspiration after new lawsuit?

Los Angeles, California - Pop star Miley Cyrus is reportedly anxious about being forced to reveal that her ex-husband, Liam Hemsworth, inspired her hit song Flowers after being sued.

Miley Cyrus (r.) is reportedly anxious about having to reveal her ex-husband Liam Hemsworth as the inspiration behind her hit song, Flowers, which is now involved in a lawsuit. © Collage: Emma McIntyre & Jamie McCarthy / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / Getty Images via AFP

While she is reportedly not afraid of the lawsuit itself, insiders revealed that Miley is apprehensive of being forced to confirm the song was about Liam, per Daily Mail.

"Miley is not too concerned with the lawsuit itself, but everyone who knows Miley knows that this track was written as a way of healing from Liam," a source spilled.

Fans have speculated for a long time that Flowers was inspired by the end of her marriage to the 34-year-old actor – which lasted less than a year.

The song, which some fans theorized flips Bruno Mars' 2012 track, When I Was Your Man, focuses on self-empowerment and being independent.

It also strikes a close chord with the Used To Be Young artist, considering Liam reportedly dedicated the song to her during their relationship. The original song is also said to have been a staple at their wedding.

But now, the songwriters behind When I Was Your Man have argued that Flowers has too many "striking similarities" to the track – and they're taking their claims to court.