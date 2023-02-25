Milla Jovovich shares emotional poem in launch of unique dress to raise money for Ukraine

Los Angeles, California - Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich has announced the auction of a special one-of-a-kind gown to raise money for charity in Ukraine .

Resident Evil star Milla Jovovich shared a heartbreaking poem on the anniversary of Russia's invasion of her native Ukraine. © Collage: REUTERS & screenshot/Instagram/Milla Jovovich

The actor is working with Ukrainian designer Lever Couture on the dress which will feature "love letters" to Ukraine sewn onto it.



In a post marking the one-year anniversary of the conflict in her homeland, the actress shared pictures of the process as well as her own poem which will feature.

The gown will be sold at auction, with all proceeds going to the Olena Zelenska Foundation, a charity set up by the First Lady of Ukraine.

Jovovich, who was born in the Ukrainian capital of Kyiv, was one of many Hollywood stars to share heartfelt messages online following the outbreak of the war last year.

Other famous faces including Madonna, Kylie Jenner and Pink sent thoughts and prayers to the thousands displaced by the conflict.