Millie Bobby Brown admits she's "ready" for Stranger Things to end

New York, New York - Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is ready to bid farewell to the role that gave the actor her big break.

Millie Bobby Brown (l) will reprise her role as Eleven for the fifth and final season of Stranger Things. © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto & IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection

The 19-year-old got candid about the hit Netflix series, which will come to an end with its upcoming fifth season, in a new interview with Seventeen.

"I'm definitely ready to wrap up. I feel like there's a lot of the story that's been told now, and we know of it, it's been in our lives for a very long time," she said.

Brown, who has been starring in the sci-fi show since she was just 12 years old, is looking forward to starting the next chapter of her life as she concludes her time as Eleven.

Despite being ready to say goodbye, the Enola Holmes actor maintains that she's "really grateful" for her time on the show.

Season five is set to begin filming this summer, with Stranger Things co-creators Matt and Ross Duffer teasing that it will be quite the emotional conclusion.

Brown already has quite an impressive roster of projects lined up even before she closes the door to the Upside Down.

She is set to star alongside Angela Bassett in the upcoming fantasy film Damsel, and alongside Parks and Recreation alum Chris Pratt in The Electric State, directed by the Russo Brothers.