Millie Bobby Brown shares surprise peek at Stranger Things season 5 set

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has dropped an inside look at the set of Stranger Things season 5 in a viral new video promoting her coffee line!

Millie Bobby Brown gave fans a peek into the filming of Stranger Things season 5 with a new video promoting her coffee brand. © Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@florencebymillscoffee

The 20-year-old star shared a new video on Tuesday that was filmed in the "hangout room" on the set of the Netflix hit.

The clip saw Millie make her favorite coffee, courtesy of her own brand florence by mills.

The footage also appeared to give fans the first glimpse at Eleven's looks for the fifth and final season, as Millie was seen rocking the character's famous nosebleed makeup.

The Enola Holmes actor wore a gray collared sweatshirt with a blue bandana around her neck, which just might be one of Eleven's outfits for the new season.

Her hair appeared to be tied back in its natural state, but with Eleven going back to her iconic buzzcut at the end of Stranger Things season 4, Millie may be opting for a wig this time around.

Along with the surprise peek, Millie has also recently given fans a big update as to when season 5 will finally grace our TV screens.