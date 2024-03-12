Millie Bobby Brown shares surprise peek at Stranger Things season 5 set
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has dropped an inside look at the set of Stranger Things season 5 in a viral new video promoting her coffee line!
The 20-year-old star shared a new video on Tuesday that was filmed in the "hangout room" on the set of the Netflix hit.
The clip saw Millie make her favorite coffee, courtesy of her own brand florence by mills.
The footage also appeared to give fans the first glimpse at Eleven's looks for the fifth and final season, as Millie was seen rocking the character's famous nosebleed makeup.
The Enola Holmes actor wore a gray collared sweatshirt with a blue bandana around her neck, which just might be one of Eleven's outfits for the new season.
Her hair appeared to be tied back in its natural state, but with Eleven going back to her iconic buzzcut at the end of Stranger Things season 4, Millie may be opting for a wig this time around.
Along with the surprise peek, Millie has also recently given fans a big update as to when season 5 will finally grace our TV screens.
Millie Bobby Brown gives new update on Stranger Things premiere date
Work on Stranger Things season 5 was halted by the Hollywood strikes last year, further delaying the show's already lengthy breaks between seasons.
During a recent appearance on The Jonathan Ross Show, Millie revealed that season 5 still has nine months of filming left to go, carrying the production through the end of the year.
The season was previously expected to premiere in 2025, but considering the show's significant use of special effects and other postproduction elements, it may arrive even later with the new filming timeline.
A four-year gap may be hard for fans to swallow, but viewers waited nearly just as long between seasons 3 and 4, which were released three years apart.
In the meantime, fans can catch Millie in her newest Netflix project, Damsel, which is now streaming on the platform.
Cover photo: Collage: Screenshot/TikTok/@florencebymillscoffee