Millie Bobby Brown dodges paparazzi with unusual disguise in Italy
Milan, Italy - When Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown touched down in Italy on Friday, she got quite creative with her disguise to dodge the paparazzi!
Even the biggest stars want a break from the spotlight sometimes!
The 19-year-old arrived at the Milan Malpensa airport with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, where she rocked a cardboard box over her head to hide from the cameras.
The hilarious photos of the pair see Brown waving from under the box, which features a drawn-on face on the outside, while Bongiovi laughs beside her.
The Enola Holmes star later ditched the disguise, showing off a stylish updo and chic white eyeliner.
Brown accessorized her coordinated purple sweat set with her brand-new diamond engagement ring.
Later in the day, she hit the stage at Stranger Day, a convention for fans of Stranger Things, before heading to France and Germany for more fan events!
Millie Bobby Brown attends German Comic Con and People Convention
Brown was quite busy over the weekend as she attended panels and met with fans at Stranger Day in Milan on Friday, German Comic Con in Dortmund, and People Convention in Paris.
While the plot of Stranger Things season 5 remains strictly under wraps, she dished on her dream ending for the series during her appearance in Germany.
"Maybe Eleven and Mike get married, and Will is finally happy in his life and maybe expresses how he feels to Mike," she suggested.
Though Brown's hopes would certainly be a dream, the Netflix hit's showrunners have already teased an emotional conclusion to the series, so fans may need to prepare themselves for some serious heartbreak!
Cover photo: Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto