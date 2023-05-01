Millie Bobby Brown dodges paparazzi with unusual disguise in Italy

Milan, Italy - When Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown touched down in Italy on Friday, she got quite creative with her disguise to dodge the paparazzi!

Millie Bobby Brown wore a cardboard box over her head to dodge the cameras on Friday before removing it. © Collage: IMAGO / NurPhoto

Even the biggest stars want a break from the spotlight sometimes!

The 19-year-old arrived at the Milan Malpensa airport with her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, where she rocked a cardboard box over her head to hide from the cameras.

The hilarious photos of the pair see Brown waving from under the box, which features a drawn-on face on the outside, while Bongiovi laughs beside her.

The Enola Holmes star later ditched the disguise, showing off a stylish updo and chic white eyeliner.

Brown accessorized her coordinated purple sweat set with her brand-new diamond engagement ring.

Later in the day, she hit the stage at Stranger Day, a convention for fans of Stranger Things, before heading to France and Germany for more fan events!