Stranger Things writers clarify Millie Bobby Brown spin-off rumors
Los Gatos, California - The Stranger Things writing team is setting the record straight after reports claimed that Millie Bobby Brown refused to join a spin-off of the hit TV show.
Friends don't lie!
On Wednesday, the writers behind the hit Netflix series responded to viral rumors that Brown turned down an offer of over $12 million to reprise her role as Eleven for a Stranger Things spin-off film.
It looks like the reports themselves were a thing of science fiction, as the writing team commented via Twitter to assure fans the rumors weren't true.
"Yeah there's nothing in this article that is true. Don't know why we have to keep debunking this rumor but get those clicks you guys!!" they said.
Whether this means that there were never plans for an Eleven-centric spin-off or that the star didn't reject an offer for one remains to be seen.
In the meantime, plenty of Stranger Things content is in the works for fans to look forward to!
The Stranger Things team is working on multiple spin-off projects
Along with the fifth and final season of Stranger Things, series creators Matt and Ross Duffer are working on an anime spin-off titled Stranger Things: Tokyo, which is set in 1980s Japan.
A prequel play, Stranger Things: The First Shadow, is slated to open on London's West End later this year. The story will follow both new and returning characters over two decades before the events of the original series.
As for Brown, she has quite an impressive list of upcoming projects set for release before she bids a final farewell to the Upside Down.
Cover photo: IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection