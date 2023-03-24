Stranger Things writers clarify Millie Bobby Brown spin-off rumors

Los Gatos, California - The Stranger Things writing team is setting the record straight after reports claimed that Millie Bobby Brown refused to join a spin-off of the hit TV show .

The writers behind Stranger Things have denied reports that Millie Bobby Brown rejected an offer to appear in a spin-off movie. © IMAGO / Cinema Publishers Collection

Friends don't lie!

On Wednesday, the writers behind the hit Netflix series responded to viral rumors that Brown turned down an offer of over $12 million to reprise her role as Eleven for a Stranger Things spin-off film.

It looks like the reports themselves were a thing of science fiction, as the writing team commented via Twitter to assure fans the rumors weren't true.

"Yeah there's nothing in this article that is true. Don't know why we have to keep debunking this rumor but get those clicks you guys!!" they said.

Whether this means that there were never plans for an Eleven-centric spin-off or that the star didn't reject an offer for one remains to be seen.

In the meantime, plenty of Stranger Things content is in the works for fans to look forward to!