Jon Bon Jovi spills on Millie Bobby Brown's secret wedding: "The bride looked gorgeous"

London, UK - Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi has confirmed news that his son, Jake, married Millie Bobby Brown in a low-key ceremony earlier this month.

Jon Bon Jovi (r.) has confirmed that his son, Jake (l.), wed Millie Bobby Brown (center l.) in a secret ceremony earlier this month. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

The 62-year-old dished on the secret nuptials during an appearance on BBC's The One Show on Tuesday.

"They're great, they're absolutely fantastic," Jon said of the newlyweds. "It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be."

Since announcing their engagement last April, Millie and Jake opted not to confirm a wedding date publicly, but a series of hints seemed to allude to a ceremony this year.

Sure enough, last Friday, reports broke that the lovebirds had wed in a small ceremony the weekend prior, with each of their parents in attendance.

The 20-year-old Stranger Things star made her first public appearance with her now-husband in the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend, and the pair were all smiles as they strolled the town with their new rings on full display.