Jon Bon Jovi spills on Millie Bobby Brown's secret wedding: "The bride looked gorgeous"
London, UK - Rock legend Jon Bon Jovi has confirmed news that his son, Jake, married Millie Bobby Brown in a low-key ceremony earlier this month.
The 62-year-old dished on the secret nuptials during an appearance on BBC's The One Show on Tuesday.
"They're great, they're absolutely fantastic," Jon said of the newlyweds. "It was a very small family wedding, and the bride looked gorgeous, and Jake is happy as can be."
Since announcing their engagement last April, Millie and Jake opted not to confirm a wedding date publicly, but a series of hints seemed to allude to a ceremony this year.
Sure enough, last Friday, reports broke that the lovebirds had wed in a small ceremony the weekend prior, with each of their parents in attendance.
The 20-year-old Stranger Things star made her first public appearance with her now-husband in the Hamptons over Memorial Day weekend, and the pair were all smiles as they strolled the town with their new rings on full display.
Millie and Jake are said to be planning a larger ceremony that will reportedly be held in Italy, though a specific date has yet to be revealed.
