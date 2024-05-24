Millie Bobby Brown secretly ties the knot with Jake Bongiovi in private wedding!

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown is officially a married woman, as the Stranger Things star secretly wed her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, in an intimate ceremony last weekend.

Millie Bobby Brown (l.) and Jake Bongiovi reportedly wed in a private ceremony last weekend. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

The lovebirds, who announced their engagement last April, are said to have tied the knot in a "low-key" ceremony with friends and family, per The Sun.

"It was a very low-key, romantic affair with their closest family with them as they said their vows," an insider dished to the outlet.

The guests included Millie's parents as well as Jake's mom and his famous father, rock legend Jon Bon Jovi.

Apparently, the private affair won't be the last for the couple, either!

"They are planning a bigger ceremony in the US later this year but now they have legally married and done all the paperwork," the source told The Sun.

As for whether fans should be calling the 20-year-old Millie Bobby Bongiovi now, the jury's still out, as the actor previously revealed she hadn't thought about such a change – but isn't opposed to it, either.