Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi make first appearance as newlyweds

The Hamptons, New York - Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi looked happier than ever as they were spotted for the first time since news of their secret wedding hit the internet!

Millie Bobby Brown (l.) and Jake Bongiovi were all smiles as they showed off their new wedding rings in the Hamptons on Friday. © IMAGO / Cover-Images

The stars, who announced their engagement in April 2023, are said to have had a "low-key" ceremony earlier this month, with the guest list limited to their closest family.

On Friday, the newlyweds were photographed out in the Hamptons, where their new rings were on full display!

Per photos obtained by Page Six, Millie and Jake both smiled for the camera as they drove around in a blue convertible.

The 20-year-old Damsel star rocked a white graphic tee and ivory pants, completing her look with brown shades and a blue-and-white Louis Vuitton bag.

Her husband opted for a similar style, stepping out in a tan coat, light-wash jeans, and dark sunglasses.

As reported by The Sun, Millie and Jake are planning to hold a "bigger" wedding ceremony later this year, with Page Six adding that the nuptials are supposedly set to take place in Italy.