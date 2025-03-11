Millie Bobby Brown dishes on plans to start a family with Jake Bongiovi

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about her dreams of becoming a mom as she and husband Jake Bongiovi approach their one-year wedding anniversary.

Appearing on Monday's episode of the Smartless podcast, the 21-year-old explained that having a family has been a top priority for her, and it's something she and Jake have in common.

"I really want a big family," Millie said. "I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future."

She revealed that her mom was the same age she is now when she welcomed her first baby, and growing up, the Stranger Things star said she "wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."



Still, Millie acknowledged that's "really young" and added, "I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally."

She tied the knot with Jake last May after dating for about three years, and elsewhere in the interview, she revealed the surprising way that married life has affected her – or, more specifically, her accent!