Millie Bobby Brown dishes on plans to start a family with Jake Bongiovi
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has opened up about her dreams of becoming a mom as she and husband Jake Bongiovi approach their one-year wedding anniversary.
Appearing on Monday's episode of the Smartless podcast, the 21-year-old explained that having a family has been a top priority for her, and it's something she and Jake have in common.
"I really want a big family," Millie said. "I'm one of four. He's one of four. So, it is definitely in our future."
She revealed that her mom was the same age she is now when she welcomed her first baby, and growing up, the Stranger Things star said she "wanted to be a mom just like the way my mom was to me."
Still, Millie acknowledged that's "really young" and added, "I want to focus on really establishing myself as an actor and as a producer, but I also find it's so important to start a family for me personally."
She tied the knot with Jake last May after dating for about three years, and elsewhere in the interview, she revealed the surprising way that married life has affected her – or, more specifically, her accent!
Millie Bobby Brown addresses changes to her accent
The Enola Holmes actor, who was born in the UK, has notably slipped in and out of her native British accent and a more American-sounding one.
The habit hasn't gone unnoticed by fans, and Millie confessed that it is "frustrating" to her.
"I actually call it the accent gate because it's so frustrating because that was everywhere," she said. "Like for a second, everyone was talking about my accent, and they had a real problem about it. And I was like, 'Guys, I'm married to an American.'"
But as much as her accent can shift around, she said that it goes "right back" to British when she's with her parents.
It isn't just her time with Jake that's influenced her voice, though, as the Nineteen Steps author has played a few roles that require an American accent – including her most iconic one as Eleven on Stranger Things.
Millie will reprise the role for the sci-fi series' fifth and final season, set to premiere on Netflix later this year.
Cover photo: LISA O'CONNOR / AFP