Millie Bobby Brown teases Stranger Things season 5 in viral photo dump
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown gave fans a glimpse at her life recently in a delightfully random collection of photos shared to Instagram.
The 20-year-old star dropped the photo dump on Tuesday with the caption, "Life in the fast lane."
Millie kicked things off with a snap of herself getting gas while rocking pajamas – as one does – before a photo of herself lying in the grass and another with her beloved pup, Winnie.
Elsewhere in the post, the Damsel actor gave a bit of a tease for the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things with two telling snaps.
The first showed Millie on a FaceTime call with Ross Duffer, one of the series' co-creators, while another showed her rocking Eleven's famous nosebleed with a gray sweater and navy bandana.
The look appears to match that of another recent social media post from Millie, which was filmed on the set of the Netflix hit.
Millie Bobby Brown shares peek at Stranger Things set
In the clip, Millie – seemingly dressed as Eleven – prepared a drink in the "hangout room" using her florence by mills coffee line.
While the Enola Holmes actor has been tight-lipped about any plot details, she did reveal that filming is currently expected to run through the end of 2024.
Unfortunately for fans, this means that the wait to see the final batch of episodes is even longer than previously predicted, setting the likely premiere around late 2025 or even 2026.
