Millie Bobby Brown teases Stranger Things season 5 in viral photo dump

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown gave fans a glimpse at her life recently in a delightfully random collection of photos shared to Instagram.

Millie Bobby Brown teased the fifth and final season of Stranger Things in her recent Instagram photo dump. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

The 20-year-old star dropped the photo dump on Tuesday with the caption, "Life in the fast lane."

Millie kicked things off with a snap of herself getting gas while rocking pajamas – as one does – before a photo of herself lying in the grass and another with her beloved pup, Winnie.

Elsewhere in the post, the Damsel actor gave a bit of a tease for the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things with two telling snaps.

The first showed Millie on a FaceTime call with Ross Duffer, one of the series' co-creators, while another showed her rocking Eleven's famous nosebleed with a gray sweater and navy bandana.

The look appears to match that of another recent social media post from Millie, which was filmed on the set of the Netflix hit.