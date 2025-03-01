Millie Bobby Brown claps back at cruel criticism of her new look

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has brushed off the haters who criticized her new blonde 'do for making her look older than she is.

The Stranger Things star recently graced the red carpet at the Los Angeles premiere of her new movie, The Electric State, where she wore her bleach-blonde tresses in a messy updo and donned a bold silver gown.

But the appearance garnered an unfortunate wave of cruel online commentary that mocked Millie, arguing that she looked much older than her 21 years.

Amid the noise, British Vogue shared an article condemning the scrutiny with the headline, No One Cares How Old You Think Millie Bobby Brown Looks.

"Are our brains so addled by constant social media use that we truly believe it's our right to opine on the worth of other human beings based on a few pap shots and red carpet photographs?" author Morgan Fargo wrote.

"Were we placed under the same unforgiving microscope, even the most robust self-confidence would disintegrate, and fast."

Shortly after the article went live on Thrusday, Millie herself gave it her a stamp of approval.