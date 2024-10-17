Millie Bobby Brown teams up with Chris Pratt in epic first look at The Electric State!
Los Gatos, California - Netflix has dropped the first teaser for the upcoming sci-fi flick The Electric State, starring Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt.
The teaser was unveiled on Thursday, giving the first peek at the movie that follows Millie's character, Michelle, as she joins forces with an eccentric robot and a man named Keats (played by Pratt) to kick off a search for her missing brother.
The Electric State, which also stars Ke Huy Quan, Anthony Mackie, and Woody Harrelson, was directed by Joe and Anthony Russo, who previously helmed Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, among other MCU projects.
Brown and Pratt also stopped by The Today Show on Thursday, where the pair opened up about the friendship they developed off-screen during shooting.
"Going onto set, I was obviously nervous," Brown said. "This is somebody who'll be a forced friend, and then to actually become friends was such a delight."
Pratt praised the 20-year-old's love for animals and even revealed that he worked with her to get a rescued pitbull adopted by his Guardians of the Galaxy co-star, Dave Bautista!
Brown then opened up about her recent wedding to Jake Bongiovi, which took place in Italy last month.
Millie Bobby Brown gushes over her wedding to Jake Bongiovi
The Enola Holmes star called the lavish nuptials "lightning in a bottle" – but admitted she was a bit sad to have it all behind her now!
"It was just unbelievable," Brown said. "That feeling, I'll never get it again, but I'm so happy that it happened and that I'm able to live in it and get to look back at those pictures."
Brown and Bongiovi, who started dating in 2021, initially tied the knot in a private ceremony in May before their much larger wedding officiated by Brown's Stranger Things co-star, Matthew Modine.
