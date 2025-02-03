Millie Bobby Brown channels Y2K Britney Spears with bold new look

Millie Bobby Brown debuted her bleach blonde look over the weekend. © Collage: Screenshots/Instagram/@milliebobbybrown

The 20-year-old Stranger Things star took to Instagram this weekend to unveil an all-new look.

In a carousel post, Millie debuted a bright blonde 'do featuring trendy curtain bangs.

She went all-in on the Y2K aesthetic with an edited cover snap filled with purple and pink computer graphics.

And this just might be an intentional move, as Millie previously shared her interest in playing 2000s pop icon Britney Spears in a biopic.

At the time, Britney brushed off the idea, writing, "I hear about people wanting to do movies about my life. dude I'm not dead !!!'"

Now, though, the 43-year-old musician seems to have changed her mind, as she's gotten involved in the movie adaptation of her bestselling memoir, The Woman in Me.

No castings have been revealed yet, and director Jon M. Chu confirmed last month that the production is still in "very early" stages.

Is Millie subtly throwing her hat into the ring with her new look?