Millie Bobby Brown goes for thrills with fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Austell, Georgia - Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi enjoyed some good old-fashioned thrills as they spent the day at an amusement park in Austell.

Millie Bobby Brown shared a new photo with fiancé Jake Bongiovi at Six Flags on Thursday. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

On Thursday, the 19-year-old Stranger Things star shared several photos from her recent trip to Six Flags Over Georgia, including an adorable snap with her 21-year-old fiancé.

In the first photo, Brown is seen holding hands with her younger sister, Ava, as the pair rocks matching Wonder Woman capes.

Bongiovi is seen in the second snap as he wrestles Brown for some of her Dippin' Dots, a staple of any good theme-park outing!

The last of the three photos features the Enola Holmes actor trying her hand at hoops as she tosses a basketball.

"had the best time today at @sixflagsovergeorgia ! thank you for having me," she captioned the carousel post.

Earlier this week, Brown gave fans another sweet look at her life with Bongiovi in a photo dump shared to Instagram.