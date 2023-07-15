Millie Bobby Brown swoons over "handsome" fiancé Jake Bongiovi

West Sussex, UK - Millie Bobby Brown gave another sweet shout-out to her "crush," AKA her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi , after he dropped a new series of snaps on social media.

Millie Bobby Brown gushed over her "crush," fiancé Jake Bongiovi, via social media on Friday. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 19-year-old showed her love for her 21-year-old beau via Instagram with an adorable comment on his latest post.

Bongiovi dropped several photos on Friday from the launch of the Excalibur Spider Flyback Chronograph watch from Roger Dubuis at Goodwood Racecourse.

"soooo handsome," Brown commented, alongside a heart-eyed emoji.

The Stranger Things star also paid homage to Bongiovi earlier in the week, sharing another photo of him, this time posing in front of a motorcycle, to her Instagram story with the caption, "my crush."

The social media support has been mutual between the stars, as Bongiovi also praised Brown and celebrated her upcoming debut novel, Nineteen Steps.