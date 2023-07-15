Millie Bobby Brown swoons over "handsome" fiancé Jake Bongiovi
West Sussex, UK - Millie Bobby Brown gave another sweet shout-out to her "crush," AKA her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, after he dropped a new series of snaps on social media.
The 19-year-old showed her love for her 21-year-old beau via Instagram with an adorable comment on his latest post.
Bongiovi dropped several photos on Friday from the launch of the Excalibur Spider Flyback Chronograph watch from Roger Dubuis at Goodwood Racecourse.
"soooo handsome," Brown commented, alongside a heart-eyed emoji.
The Stranger Things star also paid homage to Bongiovi earlier in the week, sharing another photo of him, this time posing in front of a motorcycle, to her Instagram story with the caption, "my crush."
The social media support has been mutual between the stars, as Bongiovi also praised Brown and celebrated her upcoming debut novel, Nineteen Steps.
Millie Bobby Brown gets support for her debut novel from Jake Bongiovi
The Enola Holmes actor recently dropped a sunny snap of herself reading her new "summer read," which just so happened to be her own book that's due for release in September.
Bongiovi commented two hearts on her photo and reshared the image on his own Instagram story.
On Friday, Brown shared another photo of herself signing copies for the historical fiction novel, which Bongiovi also gave a like to.
