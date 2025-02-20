Millie Bobby Brown goes full Y2K with 21st birthday fashion

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown doubled down on her recent Y2K aesthetic with an epic bleach-blonde look for her 21st birthday celebrations.

On Wednesday, the newly-21-year-old commemorated her big day with an Instagram video captioned, "thx for the bday wishes… hi 21."



In the clip, Millie sported blonde hair styled in several mermaid braids and bold, sparkling eye makeup as she lip-synced to the 2007 hit Potential Breakup Song by Aly & AJ.

The Stranger Things star got some help from friends who handed her a pair of sunglasses and a birthday candle, which she lit like a cigarette before placing it on her cake and blowing it out.

"Except for the fact it was my birthday, my stupid birthday," Millie lip-synced.

Earlier this month, the Enola Holmes actor debuted her Y2K-inspired blonde 'do in a stunning series of snaps, and it looks like she's sticking with the retro look!

Also on Wednesday, Millie's husband, Jake Bongiovi, shared a never-before-seen snap of the couple as he wished her a very happy birthday.