Millie Bobby Brown spills the secrets of swoon-worthy wedding to Jake Bongiovi
Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her romance with Jake Bongiovi and spilled the secrets of their swoon-worthy wedding in a new interview.
Speaking with Vanity Fair for a chat published Wednesday, the 20-year-old star said she and her husband were fully "united" going into their marriage.
"We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we're looking for, the kind of careers we want," she said.
"It's such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him."
Millie gushed further that Jake is "the first man I've ever loved and been in love with," adding, "If we're not fully invested, then that's the point? We have to be, and we always have been."
The interview also divulged some new details about Millie and Jake's Italian wedding last September – the second ceremony for the lovebirds after a family-only event a few months prior.
The Enola Holmes actor revealed that she and Jake performed a medley of songs from Grease, and they even dedicated themselves to choreographing the six-minute routine!
"We started with leather jackets and glasses, then took them off," she shared. "I was in my Sandy jumpsuit, and he was in this cool t-shirt, pants, and really shiny shoes."
Stranger Things star Matthew Modine opens up about Millie's "sublime" wedding
Millie asked her Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine, who stars as Dr. Brenner – AKA "Papa" – on the Netflix series, to officiate the ceremony.
"It was absolutely sublime," Matthew said of the wedding. "I was surprised how emotional I became during the vows."
"I'd been witness to so much of Millie's private life and her professional career – and I'd seen her grow from that adorable child into a beautiful and thoughtful adult.
"I was with her when she first met young Jake. And now she's beginning a whole new life with such a kind man."
Matthew has teased that his character will return in some capacity for Stranger Things' fifth and final season, which will debut later this year.
In December, Millie shared an emotional goodbye to the role that launched her career as the series wrapped production, signing off, "with love, el."
Cover photo: THEO WARGO / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP