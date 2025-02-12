Millie Bobby Brown spills the secrets of swoon-worthy wedding to Jake Bongiovi

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown opened up about her romance with Jake Bongiovi and spilled the secrets of their swoon-worthy wedding in a new interview.

Speaking with Vanity Fair for a chat published Wednesday, the 20-year-old star said she and her husband were fully "united" going into their marriage.

"We talked about our political views, what kind of family we want to build, the kind of home we want to live in, the kind of relationship we're looking for, the kind of careers we want," she said.

"It's such an important decision, and we wanted to make sure we were making the right one. I knew I was. It always felt right with him."

Millie gushed further that Jake is "the first man I've ever loved and been in love with," adding, "If we're not fully invested, then that's the point? We have to be, and we always have been."

The interview also divulged some new details about Millie and Jake's Italian wedding last September – the second ceremony for the lovebirds after a family-only event a few months prior.

The Enola Holmes actor revealed that she and Jake performed a medley of songs from Grease, and they even dedicated themselves to choreographing the six-minute routine!

"We started with leather jackets and glasses, then took them off," she shared. "I was in my Sandy jumpsuit, and he was in this cool t-shirt, pants, and really shiny shoes."