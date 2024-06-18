Millie Bobby Brown is seeing double as Madame Tussauds unveils wax figure

London, UK - Millie Bobby Brown met her match with the unveiling of a life-like wax figure inspired by her titular role in Netflix's Enola Holmes film series.

Millie Bobby Brown has been immortalized as a wax figure inspired by her Netflix character Enola Holmes. © Collage: IMAGO / Picturelux & UPI Photo

On Monday, Madame Tussauds London announced the upcoming release of the new figure with an Instagram video starring the 20-year-old actor herself!

The clip saw Millie meet some of her biggest fans, who even got the chance to pose with the Enola Holmes replica before it opens on July 19.

The figure is modeled after the teen detective's look in Enola Holmes 2, which debuted on Netflix in October 2022.

Millie has developed a close relationship with the streaming giant since breaking out in the hit sci-fi series Stranger Things in 2016.

Along with two Enola Holmes flicks, the Nineteen Steps author also starred in the fantasy adventure Damsel, which has taken the eighth spot in Netflix's Most Popular Top 10 Films (English) less than three months after its release, per Deadline.

The creative team has dropped a few promising hints about a future sequel, but nothing has been announced just yet.