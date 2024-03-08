Is Millie Bobby Brown's new fantasy flick Damsel worth the watch?

Los Gatos, California - Millie Bobby Brown has earned some big praise for her daring take on the action-adventure genre with her new fantasy film , Damsel.

Damsel, starring Millie Bobby Brown, premiered on Netflix on Friday. © IMAGO / ZUMA Press

The 20-year-old star has returned to Netflix, but this time, she's taken the helm not as a telekinetic teen or a darling detective but as a princess thrown into a desperate bid for her own survival.

Millie plays Elodie, the titular damsel set to marry Prince Henry (Nick Robinson) in a fairytale engagement. But the dreamy love story quickly turns into a nightmare as it's revealed that the royal family is plotting to use Elodie in an ancient sacrificial ritual, leaving her in a fight for her life that, of course, includes a dragon.

Rounded out by a star-studded cast including powerhouse Angela Bassett and Robin Wright, Damsel has been lauded by both fans and critics as a fun, action-packed adventure fit for your next movie night.

Variety's Peter Debruge praised the movie's production value – a welcome departure from many of the streamer's underwhelming original features.

"So many Netflix offerings look barely polished enough for the small screen," he wrote. "But every so often, one arrives with an all-star cast, lavish production values, and the kind of creative oversight (by veteran producers who came up through the studio system) committed to making movies, as opposed to 'content.' Damsel belongs to that old-fashioned tradition, even if its message feels totally contemporary."

Bilge Ebiri of Vulture shouted out Millie's performance, writing, "This is a new, grown-up challenge for the actress, and she mostly delivers a game, physical performance."

"More than a fantasy adventure, Damsel is a grisly and, at times, even touching tale of endurance and survival," he added. It's sweaty, snarly fun."