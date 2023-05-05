Millie Bobby Brown kicks off Osaka Comic Con in chic cowgirl style

Osaka, Japan - Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown is trotting the globe to meet her adoring fans!

Millie Bobby Brown helped kick off Osaka Comic Con 2023 on Friday. © ANGELA WEISS / AFP

The 19-year-old's latest stop was Osaka Comic Con on Friday, where she helped kick off the festivities in a major way.

Brown got some help from actor Mads Mikkelsen as the pair smashed a sake barrel, a ritual symbolizing new beginnings.

The Netflix star rocked a cowgirl chic fit that consisted of a matching red jacket, crop top, and shorts featuring jewel adornments, along with a matching pair of cowboy boots.

Brown accessorized the look with matching gold earrings and, of course, her killer diamond engagement ring from her new fiancé, Jake Bongiovi.

Despite the Florence by Mills founder being busy with recent fan events across Europe and Asia, the lovebirds haven't missed a moment together, as Bongiovi has been right by her side through the travels.