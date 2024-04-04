Millie Bobby Brown models "ethereal" hairstyle trend in new fragrance ad

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has proven her status as the Gen-Z It Girl by rocking a trendy new "veil" hairstyle.

Millie Bobby Brown sported a trendy new 'do while promoting her Wildly Me fragrance. © IMAGO / UPI Photo

The 20-year-old Stranger Things star posed in a new ad for her Wildly Me fragrance, which is part of her florence by mills beauty brand.

In the post shared Wednesday, Millie posed with the perfume bottle while sitting on a rope swing, wearing a stunning plum gown and her hair in a sleek middle part.

The tucked-behind-the-ears style actually has its own name – the "veil" look, per Cosmopolitan.

Hair guru Tom Smith told the outlet that the chic look is "romantic, ethereal, and statuesque," and its beauty comes from its simplicity.

Tom noted that you could opt for a side part if it suits you better, but Millie's use of the middle part – a non-negotiable among Gen-Zers – made it all the more on-trend.

The Damsel actor continued her fashionable campaigns with another promo snap shared on her own IG page on Thursday.