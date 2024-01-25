Millie Bobby Brown expands florence by mills with major power move

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has expanded her florence by mills empire with a brand-new fashion line!

Millie Bobby Brown has kicked off her first foray into the clothing world with florence by mills fashion, due for release in February. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

After expanding into the world of coffee last year, the 19-year-old star is kicking 2024 with another major power move.

On Thursday, Millie unveiled florence by mills fashion, a colorful new clothing line featuring sweatshirts, sweatpants, and more.

"I've always believed that fashion is a powerful form of self-expression, and I'm so excited to share a piece of my heart with you all today," she said in the announcement video.

The Enola Holmes actor described the apparel line as "a blend of playful and versatile styles and, above all, confidence and revolution."

In the footage, models gave fans their first peek at the brand's pastel-colored loungewear.

The first collection is set to drop in February, and those looking to get their hands on a piece can join the waitlist now at florencebymillsfashion.com.

Millie's brand was originally launched in 2019 with a focus on clean skincare, later expanding with more cosmetics, fragrances, and even a new coffee line.