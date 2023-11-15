Millie Bobby Brown flaunts It Girl style with latest photo dump

New York, New York - Millie Bobby Brown proved her It Girl status with a new series of snaps flaunting her trendy sense of style.

On Tuesday, Millie Bobby Brown dropped some new snaps of her look from a recent event. © Collage: Screenshot/instagram/milliebobbybrown

On Tuesday, the 19-year-old Stranger Things star dropped four new photos on Instagram where she rocked a black cropped tank, denim mini-skirt, and brown leather bomber jacket.

"fun nights in denim," she captioned the photo dump.

Millie complemented the ensemble with her hair in long waves and a smokey-eye makeup look.

The outfit was first revealed last week when the Enola Holmes actor shared some photos from an event with Essentia Water in New York City.

The evening served as a celebration of her new partnership with the company, which she kicked off back in March.

Millie joins a number of celebrity partners for the water brand, including singer Tate McRae, Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes, and Miami Heat star Jimmy Butler.

Ahead of her Essentia event, Millie was honored at the 2023 Glamour Awards, where she was crowned the Global Woman of the Year.