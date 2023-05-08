Millie Bobby Brown shares emotional tribute to fiancé Jake Bongiovi

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has given her new fiancé, Jake Bongiovi, a special shoutout in honor of his birthday.

Millie Bobby Brown honored her fiancé, Jake Bongiovi (r), on his birthday with an adorable Instagram tribute. © Collage: Screenshot/Instagram/jakebongiovi

On Sunday, the 19-year-old Enola Holmes star shared a series of snaps via Instagram, all of which featured her holding hands with Bongiovi.

"this sums us up. In bliss, exploring together. I am eternally holding your hand," she wrote in the caption. "happy birthday fiancé. I love you."

The adorable post was flooded with sweet comments, including a heartwarming message from Brown's Stranger Things co-star Matthew Modine.

"Life is a beautiful long walk. There is a beautiful African saying : if you want to go fast, go alone. If you want to go far, go together. I love you both and enjoy seeing you walk together," he commented.

The lovebirds, who have been dating since 2021, announced their engagement on April 11.

Though they faced some fan criticism for getting engaged so young, their loved ones have been nothing but supportive of the big step.