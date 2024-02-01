Millie Bobby Brown prepares for battle in latest Damsel preview

Los Gatos, California - Millie Bobby Brown has traded demogorgons for dragons with her newest role in Netflix's Damsel, and the star has earned some high praise from the creative team behind the fantasy flick.

Millie Bobby Brown stars as Princess Elodie in Netflix's Damsel, which begins streaming next month. © Collage: IMAGO / Everett Collection & Screenshot/YouTube/Netflix

The 19-year-old Stranger Things actor will take on the leading role of Princess Elodie in the new movie, set to hit the streaming service next month.

The fantasy adventure follows Elodie's quest for survival after her engagement to Prince Henry (played by Nick Robinson) is revealed to be part of a sinister ritual planned by the royal family.

While Damsel is still over a month away, fans got another thrilling peek at the movie in Netflix's latest preview, which Millie shared via Instagram on Thursday.

In the brief snippet, Princess Elodie is seen bargaining with a snarling dragon, warning, "I have an army with me."

The Enola Holmes actor also shared a look at a new poster for Damsel, which features her character wielding a sword alongside the tagline, "This is not a fairytale."

In an interview published in Thursday's issue of Total Film, Damsel director Juan Carlos Fresnadillo praised Millie's performance in the role, calling her "exceptional."