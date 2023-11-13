Millie Bobby Brown trades demogorgons for dragons in new Damsel trailer

Los Gatos, California - Netflix has dropped a thrilling teaser for its upcoming fantasy flick, Damsel, starring Millie Bobby Brown , and fans are certainly in for a treat with this epic survival tale.

Millie Bobby Brown will star as Princess Elodie in Netflix's Damsel, set to begin streaming in 2024. © JAMIE MCCARTHY / GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA / GETTY IMAGES VIA AFP

The 19-year-old Stranger Things star is ready to unveil her new slate of projects, and Saturday's buzzy trailer has fans extra excited for her next steps.

In the movie, Millie plays Princess Elodie, the titular damsel whose seemingly perfect engagement takes a sinister turn.

As it turns out, the royal family, including Queen Isabelle (played by Robin Wright) and Prince Henry (played by Nick Robinson), are actually plotting to sacrifice Elodie for an ancient ritual, leaving the princess on a desperate quest for her own survival.

The first look at the movie reveals Elodie's dramatic transformation, setting the stage for yet another scene-stealing performance from the Enola Holmes actor.

Rounding out Damsel's impressive cast is Angela Bassett, who will portray Elodie's stepmother, as well as Ray Winstone, Brooke Carter, and Shoreh Aghdashloo.

No release date has been revealed, but the movie is confirmed to be hitting Netflix sometime in 2024.