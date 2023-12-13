When will Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel begin streaming on Netflix?

Los Gatos, California - Millie Bobby Brown 's return to the screen has finally set a date as Netflix confirms Damsel will be hitting the platform in March.

Millie Bobby Brown's Damsel is expected to hit Netflix on March 8, 2024. © Collage: IMAGO / ABACAPRESS & Everett Collection

The 19-year-old actor's upcoming projects have been significantly delayed in the wake of the SAG-AFTRA and WGA strikes earlier this year, but fans can finally begin the countdown to Millie's big screen return.

On Tuesday, Netflix confirmed that Damsel, an upcoming fantasy adventure movie starring Millie in the lead role, will arrive on March 8, 2024.

Fans got their first proper look at the flick last month when the first trailer dropped, putting Damsel's thrilling high-stakes adventure on full display.

Millie stars as Princess Elodie, the titular damsel who discovers that her recent engagement to a prince was secretly embroiled in a sinister plot, plunging her into a desperate quest for survival.

The Enola Holmes actor will be starring in another Netflix movie expected to drop in 2024, The Electric State, though the streamer has not confirmed a specific release date just yet.

