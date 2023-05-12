Millie Bobby Brown stirs debate with uncomfortable fan interactions

Dortmund, Germany - Stranger Things star Millie Bobby Brown has sparked a debate on social media after going viral for asking fans to put their phones away at German Comic Con.

Videos of Millie Bobby Brown at German Comic Con on April 29 are going viral as fans debate whether she was rude to attendees. © Collage: IMAGO / MediaPunch

The 19-year-old made a special appearance at the fan convention on April 29, where she spoke on several panels and answered fan questions.

In a viral TikTok shared earlier this week, Brown was seen getting visibly frustrated after a number of fans waited in the Q&A line just to ask her to record a video shoutout for them.

After obliging a fan's request to say hello to a friend, the Enola Holmes actor told the attendees, "You have to live in the moment. Put your screens down. Live in the moment."

The TikTok has since stirred a debate among fans who disagreed about whether Brown was in the right with her comments.

"When a celebrity begins to talk down to their fans it isn't a good sign," one fan commented.

"Naw I'm sorry but those fans probably paid a lot of money to be there so they should be able to do what they please with their phones," another said.

Still, others defended the actor, pointing to several fans asking inappropriate questions or simply requesting shoutouts during the panel.