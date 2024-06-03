Millie Bobby Brown stuns in Louis Vuitton campaign with meaningful twist

Los Angeles, California - Millie Bobby Brown has put a high-fashion spin on her philanthropic effort with her latest Louis Vuitton campaign.

Millie Bobby Brown starred in a new Louis Vuitton campaign with UNICEF to promote educational resources for young people. © CHARLY TRIBALLEAU / AFP

The 20-year-old star, who has been an ambassador for the luxury brand since 2022, was featured in an ad for the all-new Silver Lockit Collection on Monday.

The collection benefits UNICEF, a humanitarian aid organization that both Millie and Louis Vuitton have been longtime supporters of.

Customers can snag a bracelet, pendant, or earrings engraved with the word "learn," which was chosen by Millie to emphasize the need for educational resources for underprivileged youth.

"I am very proud to be a part of this project and to contribute through the design of this new Silver Lockit collection, which also supports an organization that's incredibly dear to my heart," she said, per the brand's website. "It's my wish to ensure all children are provided access to an education."

The promotional photos see the Stranger Things actor rocking the new jewelry options while donning a camel-colored collared top.

Millie first began her work as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador in 2018, becoming the youngest ever to take on the role at just 14 years old.